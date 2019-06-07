To help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, the Highland County Farm Bureau is attempting to collect farm scene photographs.

The photos will be displayed at the Highland County Farm Bureau annual meeting in August and the members that submitted them will get to take them home after they have been framed. Amy Hamilton, a trustee for the local Farm Bureau, said most of the photos will be placed in a gallery with 10-inch by 8-inch frames, but some of the frames will not be that large due to the quality of the photos.

The plan is to collect 100 photos to match the anniversary.

“We have about 20 right now,” Hamilton said. “We had the information posted on social media, but for those that don’t use social media, we thought it would be good to get the word out there.”

She said submissions, which do not to be framed when they are submitted, will be accepted until July 1. One photo will be accepted per household. She said the submission deadline could be extended if Farm Bureau does not have 100 photos by that time.

Highland County Farm Bureau has a few other upcoming events.

On Aug. 21, in conjunction with the Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District, they will host a Field Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brown Farms.

Information will be provided on fertilizer recommendations, the importance of improving soil health, and a tour of a crop cover plot. Other events throughout the day will include aerial seeding demonstrations, lunch, and CCA credits for certified crop advisors.

“This field day will offer a unique on-site opportunity for landowners to carefully consider all cover crop options that can be implemented to advance their farming operation while capturing nutrients for a long-term investment,” a news release said.

On Sept. 14, the sixth annual Highland County Farm Tour will be hosted by the same two entities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s tour will highlight farms in the Fairview area that feature updated technology from steel roofing and siding specialists at Higgins, beehive management from the Stroud family, and pond management skills at the Burchwell farm.

“The goal of this collaborative effort is to provide opportunities for the community to learn new advanced techniques and interact with others. It will be an educational day to see how others have incorporated unique projects to sustain their operation,” the news release said.

For more information on both events, visit www.highlandswcd.com or www.ofbf/counties/highland.

Hamilton also said the Hillsboro Farmers Market, located on Governor Trimble Place, will be held from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. Saturdays from June 22 through Oct. 19.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.