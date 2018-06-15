Man accused in attempted murder case refuses plea deal

The trial is on for the man accused of attempting to kill two others during a drug deal gone sour in Mt. Sterling in March.

Dustyn T. Wood, 28, of Washington Court House, refused a plea deal in Madison County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, setting the stage for a June 19 jury trial.

Defense attorney Joe Edwards, who represents Wood, said his client continues to protest his innocence and believes the prosecution’s case is weak.

But prosecutor Steve Pronai said evidence of Wood’s criminal behavior in the early morning hours of March 15 is strong with six witnesses able to identify him as the gunman who shot Joshua E. Sollars and Aaron M. Kirk during a drug-related incident at 7 E. Columbus St. in Mt. Sterling. Both victims survived.

On Thursday, Wood refused to plead guilty to two counts of attempted murder, as well as related robbery and weapons charges, in exchange for a 20-year prison sentence — a deal offered by Pronai’s office.

If convicted at trial, Wood now faces 26 to 30 years in prison.

Wood has a prior criminal history and is a repeat violent offender. He had served 11 years in prison and was released less than a year before the March 15 incident.

Other cases heard on Thursday:

• Cody M. Taylor, 28, of West Jefferson, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of possession of drugs after an incident occurring on May 16, 2017. The drug in question was heroin.

• Gary M. Vansickle Jr., 24, of Orient, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. The incident occurred on Oct. 10, 2017.

• Hillary M. Dillon, 35, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of illegal conveyance of drugs. On July 2, 2017, Dillon attempted to convey marijuana onto the grounds of a detention facility.

• Logan S. Riffle, 22, of Mt. Sterling, was sentenced to four years in prison for a burglary committed on Aug. 23, 2016.

• Nathan A. Holsinger, 39, of London, was sentenced to 7 months in prison for a breaking and entering incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2018.

• Sheila A. Bolser, 58, of Oxford, was sentenced to 9 months in prison for illegal conveyance of drugs after attempting to convey marijuana onto the grounds of a detention facility on Dec. 1o, 2o15.

• Brittany Sue Fronk, 29, of Toledo, previously charged with felony illegal conveyance of drugs failed to appear in court.

