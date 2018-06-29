ODNR joins Operation Dry Water to educate boaters about boating under the influence

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will participate in Operation Dry Water as part of a nationally coordinated effort to increase knowledge about the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI). Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.

Operation Dry Water weekend, June 29-July 1, is the national weekend of amplified enforcement of boating under the influence laws and recreational boater outreach. The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft is reaching out to its constituents and to the entire recreational boating community as part of the yearlong Operation Dry Water campaign to inform and educate boaters about the hazards and negative outcomes associated with boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Our goal is to educate boaters, not only about the laws regarding boating under the influence, but to help boaters understand the danger of boating impaired. Certain factors on the water such as wind, sun, noise, waves and chop against the boat all impair a boater’s judgement, balance, vision and reaction time on the water,” said ODNR Director James Zehringer. “At any given moment, there are individuals in the water, on paddleboards or in other boats that depend on boat operators to be alert and in control of their vessel. People’s lives depend on it.”

As Operation Dry Water weekend and the Fourth of July holiday approaches, law enforcement and recreational boating safety staff will be out on the water educating boaters about safe boating practices and removing impaired operators from the water. ODNR supports these efforts to improve boating for all water sport enthusiasts.

Below are tips for staying safe on the water, with statistics from the 2017 U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics report:

• Boat sober. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational deaths. Alcohol and drug use impairs a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time.

• Always wear your life jacket. A total of 84.5 percent of drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket.

• Take a boating safety education course. A total of 81 percent of deaths occurred on boats where the operator did not receive boating safety instruction, where instruction was known.

Boaters can learn more about boating under the influence by visiting watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/soberboating. They can also take the pledge to boat safe and boat sober, and find more information about boating under the influence at operationdrywater.org.

The ODNR Division of Parks of Parks and Watercraft administers Ohio’s boating and scenic rivers programs. The funding to support local marine patrol units comes from the state’s Waterways Safety Fund, which is comprised of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees, as well as funds provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, protection and conservation of Ohio’s state parks and waterways.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

