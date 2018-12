A Red Raider is heading north.

On Dec. 19, Brennan Spiess signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Bowling Green State University to play football for the Falcons.

Spiess helped lead the Red Raiders to an 11-2 record and a regional final in the state playoffs. For his efforts, he received the following recognition as a running back: 1st Team All-Mid-State League, 1st Team All-Central District Division IV, and 2nd Team All-Ohio Division IV. He will be heading to BGSU as an athlete.