On Saturday, Sept. 29, cross country teams from across the state to participate in the Annual Erin L. Nance Distance Classic, to be held at London Country Club. Since 1998, the event has been held in memory of a LHS cross country runner who died in a car accident her senior year. Her father Terry and mother Connie – and a number of dedicated volunteers – work hard to make it the marquee event of its kind in Ohio. Prior to 1998 (and since it began in 1974) it was known as the London Invitational.

The picturesque London Country Club always provides a fine backdrop for the race. The changing-terrain course does provide some challenges, but that is what makes it one of the sought-after meets for teenage runners.

At this time, the race will feature both male and female athletes representing 27 high schools and 10 middle schools. The event will include teams from both the host school of London as well as Madison-Plains.

The schedule is as follows – Girls Open (9 a.m.), Girls Varsity (9:40 a.m.), Boys Open (10:20 a.m.), Boys Varsity (10:50 a.m.), Girls Middle School (11:15 a.m.), Boys Middle School (11:40 a.m.).

In case of inclement weather which causes postponement, the make up date will be Monday, Oct. 1 beginning at 5:15 p.m.