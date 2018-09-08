It was billed as an epic match-up.

Both London and Washington Court House each entered Friday’s football game with unblemished, unseated records.

The Blue Lions had shown an explosive passing attack, while the Red Raiders had worn down their opponents with a punishing running game.

Unfortunately, for one team’s fans, the contest wasn’t as close as anticipated.

When they came to London — against mighty London — the Lions slept tonight as the host Red Raiders ran their way to a 57-7 drubbing of visiting Washington Court House at Bowlus Field.

London scored five second-quarter touchdowns — including three within a minute as the half approached — to enter the break with a 43-0 cushion.

For the game, Red Raiders Juane Gardner and KJ Price scored three TDs a piece, while teammate Brennan Spiess added the other two, all of which came on the ground.

Along with the stellar ground game, London used an intimidating defense and momentum-killing turnovers to dictate the lopsided outcome.

“I had a coach in college say luck is when preparation meets opportunity,” said London coach Kyle Cutler. “Everything clicked tonight.”

Things were clicking from the very first play as London’s Jack Gould hit Court House quarterback Gio Thomas behind the line of scrimmage. That was a theme throughout as the Red Raiders would be after the talented Thomas the entire evening.

Spiess got the home squad on the board midway through the first quarter with a two-yard run, following a heavy dose of Price.

On the next London drive, it was vintage Price, as the senior grinder out the majority of the real estate on an 80-yard, 16-play scoring excursion. Price finished it off from eight yards out.

Trying to catch up, the Lions took to the air. First, multi-talented linebacker Bricker Thiel threw the QB for a double-digit loss. Then, for the second week in a row, Red Raider rookie, Isaiah Jones, gathered an interception.

London embarked on another 80-yard scoring drive, this time it was Price again, but from six yards away.

Price was a factor on defense as well, as he recovered a fumble. The Red Raiders had a three and out, and gave the ball back to the Lions.

The London defense did it again. Tyler Tobin threw QB Thomas for a loss, and then Spiess blindsided the signal-caller, causing a fumble which Brandon Leach recovered for the home squad.

With a short field, Gardner took it in from a yard out.

After a three and out involving some great clock management skills, London got the ball back. Price made short work of it with a picturesque 50-yard run with 29 seconds remaining in the half.

But the Red Raiders weren’t quite done yet as an Eric Noble kickoff squirted down the field, eventually being recovered by Gavin Bonn at the goal line. Gardner took it in from a yard out for a huge halftime advantage.

With a running clock in the second half, London kept…running. On their first play from scrimmage in the third, Price ran for an apparent 56-yard TD, but it was erased due to a penalty.

They got it right back the very next play, Spiess ran the same distance to put it back on the board.

Gardner and Thomas scored touchdowns in the final quarter to reach the final score.

“They have a ton of athletes,” Cutler said of Court House. “But when you work as hard as these young men, you take the result they give you.”

London travels to Liberty Union next week to protect their winning streak.