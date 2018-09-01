In their season opening game last week against Urbana, London ran the ball all night.

A week later, they still haven’t stopped.

Visiting cross-county rival Madison-Plains Friday, the Red Raiders continued to shift the right gears to plow through the football field and into the end zone. London used eight first half touchdowns to run away from the Golden Eagles by a final score of 61-0.

The Red Raiders were once again led on the ground by senior KJ Price, adding to his stake at the claim as one of the best running backs in the state. In the first half alone, Price ran for a trio of touchdowns.

The game started out positively for the host Golden Eagles as quarterback Jarrett Vallery connected with fellow junior Zachary George for a 12-yard pass.

Thanks to a solid London secondary, Madison-Plains eventually turned the ball over on downs .

London’s first offensive play did not look encouraging as the ball carrier was thrown for a four yard loss by Golden Eagles Isaac Puckett and Chase Kelly.

The fortunes swiftly changed for the Red Raiders, however, as they put the ball in the hands of Price. He broke free along the left sideline and scampered 45 yards for his first score.

Madison-Plains mounted a 12-play drive on their next possession. Unfortunately, a motion penalty on fourth and short put them back five, and they were unable to convert — turning the ball over on downs.

Price wasted no time finding his way back into the end zone as he took a handoff on the very next play and went 48 yards for his second touchdown in the quarter.

Then it was time for the Red Raiders defense to get into the act. On two consecutive plays, London freshman defensive back Isaiah Jones accounted for scores for the visitors.

First, he picked off a ball in the flat and raced 20 yards for a TD. Then, on the Golden Eagles’ very next play, Jones popped the receiver and the ball floated beautifully into the arms of London’s Noah McClintock who covered about 40 yards of real estate to stake the Red Raiders to a 28-0 lead as the first quarter ended.

The second stanza was more of the same as London continued to strike quickly — this time through the air. QB Juane Gardner lofted a nice 34-yard pass to Brennan Spiess in the corner of the end zone for yet another score.

A three and out by Madison-Plains gave it back to the guy they didn’t want to have touching the ball — Price. Behind the strong offensive line of Dustin Massie, Nate Wells, Jack Gould, Brandon Leach, Richie Geib, and others, London’s star runner scampered 43 yards literally untouched to put the visitors up 41-0.

On London’s next two possessions to end the first half, a pair of runners reached paydirt on impressive runs, of varying styles.

First, Tyler Tobin barreled through the middle for a 17-yard score. Then, in the first half’s final minutes, Antoine Pukka Burns juked and sliced his way into the end zone to make it 55-0 at the half.

With a running clock in the second half, and a plethora of substitutions, the teams kept changing possessions.

Burns concluded the scoring with four minutes remaining in the game as he somehow broke through a gaggle of Golden Eagles on a 52-yard touchdown jaunt.

Next week, Madison-Plains travels to Northeastern and London hosts Washington Court House.