5K returns to West Jeff

The WJYAA will be hosting the eighth annual “Running of the Ox” 5K event on Monday, Sept. 3 (Labor Day) at West Jefferson High/Middle School, 1 Roughrider Drive, West Jefferson.

This event coincides with West Jefferson’s Annual Labor Day Ox Roast. WJYAA feels that having the community participate in a 5K fundraiser allows the children to see a good example of a healthy lifestyle. It also encourages a lifelong commitment to being active and supporting the next generation in developing healthy habits. One hundred percent of the proceeds made through the 5K will go to further the WJYAA’s commitment to offering athletic programs to the children in the community.

All donations and entry fees made payable to the WJYAA, a 501c3 public charity, are tax-deductible. For more information about WJYAA, visit website, www.WJYAA.com.

Start time for the 1/2 Mile Kids Fun Run is 8:30 a.m.; 5K Run/Walk is 9 a.m.; 1 Mile Run/Walk is 9:05 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The entry fee is $20 through Aug. 14; $30 through race day.

1 Mile Run/Walk (untimed event) is $10 through Aug. 14; $15 through race day.

1/2 Mile Kids Fun Run (untimed event) is $10 through Aug. 16; $15 through race day.

Team of 10 is $15 per team member, $150 total for all 10 team members. The team members will all do the 5K Run. This is a discount for registering a team of 10 runners/walkers.

Student athlete is $10 per team member, $100 total for all 10 team members. Athlete must be a school aged student in kindergarten through 12th grades.

To create a team fill out the paper entry form and mail your entry (with all 10 of your team’s information and money) to WJYAA 5K, P.O. Box 305, West Jefferson, OH 43162, visit the website wjyaa.org or register each Saturday 10 a.m. to noon at the Hurt/Battelle Memorial Library, 270 Lilly Chapel Road, West Jefferson.

Awards will be presented to the top three male and top three female participants. Participation awards will be awarded to all registered children, 10 and under.

Register online at wjyaa.org.

Race day registration starts at 7:30 a.m. (WJYAA encourages you to register online or mail prior to event.)

Registration fee includes refreshments, an event T-shirt and a bag of goodies. You must be registered by Tuesday, Aug. 14 to be guaranteed a technical race day shirt and bag of goodies. All registrations received after Aug. 14 will receive an event T-shirt and bag of goodies while supplies last.

For more information contact Mindy Peters at 614-284-1975, email: melindajpeters@gmail.com or John Stanley at 614-940-9521, email: president@wjyaa.com.

https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/07/web1_20188thAnnualRunningoftheox5klogocol-1.jpg

Running of the Ox returns Sept. 3