Hall, Shahs nab HOJGA titles

WALDO — A perfect weather day prevailed for junior golfers at the second Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association (HOJGA) tournament held at Kings Mill’s par-70 golf course Thursday, June 14. The tournament was sponsored by Sims Bros. Recycling and American Legion No. 584 of Marion.

Kameron Hall of Harding won his second HOJGA title with 38-39-77 to lead the 16-18 division, nabbing nine pars and one birdie. Pleasant’s Mason Rinehart and Minoy Shah tied for first in the 13-15 group with 83s. Shah won a playoff on the third hole with a bogey, which placed Rinehart in second place. Dina Shah of Pleasant shot a 39 to top the 12 and under nine-hole round.

Following Hall, Robbie Bean of Olentangy and Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks shares second with 80s, while Hayes Bentley of Mt. Gilead edged into third with an 81. Brennon Newell of Pleasant carded an 82 for fourth and Zack Herbert of Big Walnut was next with an 84.

Logan Bocsy and Andrew Crowe, both of Fairbanks, fired rounds of 85 and 86 respectively. River Valley’s Talan Monticue shot an 88 and Alexander Crowe’s 89 rounded off the top leaders in the 13-15 division.

Chase Brackenridge of Delaware St. Mary was second in the 12 and under division at 43 and Logan Keller of Galion grabbed third with a 45. Kaden Ottley of Delaware Wyandotte Run and Sam Reynolds of Delaware St. Mary tied for fourth with 46s. Pleasant’s Maura Murphy scored 51 to join top leaders in the youngest class.

Justin Brackenridge took regal honor in the 16-18 division carding 35-40-75, 10 pars and three birdies, easing his victory at the third HOJGA tournament at Marysville Golf Course Wednesday, June 20 sponsored by OMI Management US, LP of Marion.

Bocsy captured his royal lead in the 13-15 class at 77 and Chase Brackenridge reigned in the 12 and under 9-hole round at 42.

Bentley shot 78 for second following Brackenridge in the older group, while a tie for third at 82 was shared by Mallory Graham of Mt. Gilead and Zack Herbert of Big Walnut. Robbie Bean of Olentangy and Reno Overbaugh of Big Walnut scored 83s for fourth place.

Spencer Keller of Galion earned second place honor in 13-15 at 79, while Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian edged into third with 80. Monticue was fourth at 83, succeeded by Fairbanks Alex Crowe’s 88 round off top leaders in their group.

Logan Keller scored 45 to nab second in the 12 and under round. Reynolds moved into third at 51, Kaden Ottley of Delaware Wyandotte Run at 52 and Maura Murphy of Pleasant next at 57.

The next HOJGA tournament will be held at Pine Lakes, Mt. Gilead on Tuesday, June 26.

For further information and entries, visit the website www.hojga.org or call 740-389-6207.