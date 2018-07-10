’65 LHS grad still going

WESTERVILLE — A 1965 London High School graduate recently competed in the Ohio Senior Olympics State Games at the Westerville Senior Center Saturday, June 30. The 3-on-3 basketball team, MFRC (Marion-Franklin Rec Center), finished third in its 70-74 age group, thereby qualifying it for the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June 2019. Team members were London High School grad John O’Connell a current resident of Grandview, Bob Marvin of Gahanna, Gary Byas of Sunbury and Larry Miller of Cambridge. All four players plan on playing in 2019.

WESTERVILLE — A 1965 London High School graduate recently competed in the Ohio Senior Olympics State Games at the Westerville Senior Center Saturday, June 30. The 3-on-3 basketball team, MFRC (Marion-Franklin Rec Center), finished third in its 70-74 age group, thereby qualifying it for the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June 2019. Team members were London High School grad John O’Connell a current resident of Grandview, Bob Marvin of Gahanna, Gary Byas of Sunbury and Larry Miller of Cambridge. All four players plan on playing in 2019. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/07/web1_Resized_20180630_140638.jpg WESTERVILLE — A 1965 London High School graduate recently competed in the Ohio Senior Olympics State Games at the Westerville Senior Center Saturday, June 30. The 3-on-3 basketball team, MFRC (Marion-Franklin Rec Center), finished third in its 70-74 age group, thereby qualifying it for the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June 2019. Team members were London High School grad John O’Connell a current resident of Grandview, Bob Marvin of Gahanna, Gary Byas of Sunbury and Larry Miller of Cambridge. All four players plan on playing in 2019.