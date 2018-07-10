Triple Threat campers shine

The Triple Threat Basketball Camp took place June 25-28 at Fairhaven School.
The event was split into two sessions Little Ballers Fundamental Camp (kindergarten through second grades) and Complete Player Skills Development Camp (third through eighth grades).
The campers were taught proper technique for ball handling, shooting, defense, rebounding, offense, footwork, passing and played competitive games.
