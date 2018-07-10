Snodgrass takes over at OHSAA

COLUMBUS — Following a successful major medical procedure in June for outgoing Executive Director Dr. Dan Ross, the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has placed incoming Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass into his new post as leader of the OHSAA earlier than planned.

In January, Dr. Ross announced he would serve as Executive Director through Sept. 15. On May 4, the Board of Directors announced that Snodgrass would be the OHSAA’s next top administrator.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Ross and his family and he continues to recover,” said Paul Powers, OHSAA Board of Directors President and the athletic director at Aurora High School in Northeast Ohio. “Jerry is ready to take over and the Board has all the confidence in his ability to make the transition quickly from his current position to Executive Director.”

Snodgrass is the OHSAA’s 10th leader in its 111th year of service to Ohio schools. A native of Upper Sandusky, he served as a teacher, coach and administrator at schools including Defiance, Morral Ridgedale, Bryan and Findlay, where he served for 25 years, including 16 as athletic director. Snodgrass has been an OHSAA administrator for the last 10 years. The May 4 announcement of his hiring as Executive Director is posted at: https://bit.ly/2KlH4rE

“We are all very pleased that Dr. Ross is making tremendous progress,” Snodgrass said. “I also appreciate the Board’s trust in me and our staff to continue the efforts to serve our member schools and administrators.”

Dr. Ross led the OHSAA for 14 years and hired Snodgrass as Assistant Commissioner in 2008. Dr. Ross worked in education as a teacher, administrator and official since 1971, spanning a career of 48 years.