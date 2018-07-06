Rebuilding process starts

There is a new face leading the Madison-Plains High School girls basketball program. Aaron Stewart comes to the Golden Eagles after spending the last five years as the coach at Springfield Northwestern High School.

He takes over a program that’s had its struggles in the last few season, but he’s excited about the opportunity.

“I understand I’m taking over a program that has not had a lot of success over the past few years as I have lived in the district for five years. We have been having open gyms late spring and summer, the girls’ attitude and work ethic have been very positive.”

With the recent struggles, including a winless season a year ago, the number of girls playing basketball in the district has dropped off significantly. That figures to be his first goal, rekindling interest in the program.

“The biggest challenge so far is just increasing the interest, so far not so bad at the younger ages,” he said. “I do my open gyms for all girls in grades 3-11 and have liked the interest of the younger girls. However we do have some players coming back out that did not play last year and still working on getting a few more.

“It is like a puzzle, just need all the pieces to come together and put them in the right places. My immediate goal is to get the interest up and to get a youth program going for grades 4-6 competing in a travel program.”

Stewart is familiar with the area. He played and graduated from Northeastern High School. He started coaching at the fifth and sixth grade level in the mid ’90s and moved up from there. He’s coached freshman and JV basketball on the boys side. Been an AAU coach for 17 years and was coaching the varsity girls squad at Northwestern the last five seasons.

One of the things he did do at Northwestern was jump start its youth basketball program. The oldest kids from that program will be freshmen this fall.

“I got the youth program started in my second year at NW,” he said. “We had a record-tying season for wins at NW in 2015-16 by going 17-8. We’re starting fresh here just trying to get these girls back on the competitive level and take one game at a time.”

The coach plans to implement an motion offense and will use multiple defensive strategies.

“Offensively, I am just trying to get the girls to read and react out of a motion style,” Stewart said. “We will have a few set plays to control tempo. Defensively we will play both man and zone according to opponents. “

A number of Golden Eagles are scheduled to return this winter, but the coach knows that this is just a starting point.

“We do have a group returning with a lot of varsity experience, however that was not a lot of positive experience and we are just trying to improve and change the culture and move forward. I am excited to see what is in the future and what we can do here at M-P.”

New coach takes over M-P girls hoops

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

