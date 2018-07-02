Clippers earn sweep

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Clippers recorded their first series sweep of the season with an 8-3 victory over the Indianapolis Indians Sunday at Huntington Park.

Tied 3-3 in the eighth, pinch-hitter Adam Rosales cranked a two-run home run to separate the teams, powering Columbus to victory.

The Clippers were first to score, plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning against Indians’ starter Tyler Eppler. They started the game with three consecutive doubles, from Greg Allen, Yu Chang to score Allen and Yandy Diaz to score Chang.

Down 2-0, Indy hopped on the board with an Eric Wood solo homerun off Mitch Talbot in the fifth inning.

Talbot would continue through the seventh before being lifted for Cole Sulser. He went six innings, allowing just the one run on six hits, without issuing a walk and striking out 2.

Sulser entered in the seventh and walked the leadoff man before allowing a go-ahead, two-run to Ryan Lavarnway, giving Indianapolis a 3-2 lead.

Columbus rebounded in the home half of the seventh when reliever Damien Magnifico walked the bases loaded for Brandon Barnes. After fouling off multiple pitches to draw the count full, Barnes walked, scoring the game’s tying run, making it 3-3.

The Clippers struck again in the eighth, sparked by a Francisco Mejia leadoff single. Adam Rosales then pinch-hit and delivered a two-run dinger way over the wall in left to take a 5-2 lead. It was his team-leading 11th shot of the season.

The Clippers added insurance later in the inning when Eric Haase stroked a two-out, two-run single to make it 7-3. Drew Maggi followed with an RBI single of his own to extend the lead to 8-3.

Jon Edwards came in and finished things off for the Clippers in the ninth.

The Clippers were to travel to Toledo, before returning home Wednesday and Thursday to face those same Mud Hens starting at 7:05 p.m. each night.

Columbus Clippers’ Sam Haggerty takes a swing at the ball during a weekend series against Indianapolis at Huntington Park in Columbus. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/07/web1_JDG_8788a_-CClipper-No-28-_-Gets-Hit.jpg Columbus Clippers’ Sam Haggerty takes a swing at the ball during a weekend series against Indianapolis at Huntington Park in Columbus. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography