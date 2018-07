Special Olympian athletes John Zeeck and Mike Elfrink, as well as unified partners Chris Zeeck and Lincoln Comer, are representing Madison County as part of Team Ohio at the 2018 USA Games. They are a part of the Unified Volleyball Team. Events are taking place this week at the University of Washington.

