Jr. Golf champ

Adyn Gammell, a sophomore at Madison-Plains High School won the Junior golf tourney held June 26 at Locust Hills Golf Course. The tournament was for students in ninth through 12th grade. Gammell fired a round of 75, winning on the first play-off hole.
