M-P grad produces for SSU

Shawnee State University’s softball team had a solid 2018 season. The Bears posted a winning record of 29-22 (13-15 in conference play).

One of the players on that team that showed she can play at this level was Madison-Plains graduate Tori Bevington.

Bevington played in 38 of 49 games for the Bears and ended the season with a .292 batting average (19 for 65). She scored 17 runs, collected four RBI and stole six bases.

The sophomore outfielder had a season-high two hits in a game four times this season, doing so against Ave Maria (Florida) March 8, Cumberland (Tennessee) March 22, Pikeville (Kentucky) April 5 and against Kentucky Christian April 10.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

