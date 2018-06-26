Sharks outswim competition

Swimming the rainbow.

As the skies opened up over the Plain City Aquatic Center recently, a colorful rainbow smiled down upon the close to 200 young swimmers who had gathered that evening for a swim meet.

The smile of the rainbow was only matched by the members of the Suburban East Swim League (SESL) — the Madison County Marlins (based in London), Life Time Swim Ohio and host Plain City Sharks — who were participating on that day.

The host Sharks led the way in the meet featuring swimmers ages 5-18. Several medals were hard-earned in relay races, but listed below are only individual medals gathered on this night.

Earning first place gold medals for Plain City were Jenna Murphy (three), Kennedi Homan, Braxton Overmeyer, Lauren Murphy, Maggie Matessa, Eli Stoll (three), Elise Dygert (three), Lucy Bowshier (two), Evan Wynk, Gavin Wilson (two), Leyla Ruth, Mark Goode (three), Greg Nyssbaum, Avery Wynk (three), Gibby Wilson (two), Jake Goode, Paige Sifrit, Claire Dygert (two), Brighton Petzinger, Kali Ulm, and Katie Vaughn. Gaining the top spot for the Marlins were Luke Thompson (two), Zach Kaltenbach, Molly Weese (two), Cameron Burns (two), Rylyn Helton, Emily Bennett, and Ian deNijs. For the Life Time squad, Reid Lattimer, Aashna Chandrasekaran, Cameron Poston, and Jackson Wellendorf placed first.

Individual Marlin silver medalists were Grayden Edwards (two), Isaac Capell (two), Jack Davidson, Ian deNijs, Isabelle Tipton, Isaiah Capell (two), Zach Kalenbach, Molly Weese, Luke Thompson, and Cameron Burns. Finishing second for Life Time were Owen Meachum, Jackson Wellendorf (two), Leia Intres, Christian Wellendorf (two), and Asha Jeffries. Placing with silvers for the Sharks were Tenley Homan (two), Penelope Clopton, Peyton Sifrit, Kali Ulm (two), Katie Vaughn (two), Brighton Petzinger, Audrey Lange, Audrey Wilson (three), Claire Dygert, Emily Matessa (two), Maggie Matessa (two), Eli Trbovich (two), Caroline Edwards, Evan Wynk, Ollie Miller, Allie Piccolantonio, Sophie Schaefer, Morgan Hicks, and Eli Stoll.

Bronze individual medals were earned by Life Time swimmers Asha Jeffries, Jessica Goldman, Alexander Holt, Owen Meachum, Alanna Skipper (three), Alexander Intres, Gia Brown, and Aashna Chandrasekaran. Bringing home the bronze for Plain City were Lily Trbovich, Ashton Kennedy (two), Sophie Schaefer, Caroline Edwards, Tenley Homan, Ollie Miller, Emme Edwards, Braxton Overmeyer, Allie Piccolantonio, Morgan Hicks (two), Gavin Wilson, Luke Goode, Addilyn McDaniel, Nolyn McDaniel, Jack Goode, Kennedi Homan, Greg Nussbaum, and Lauren Murphy. Finally, coming away with third place finishes for the Marlins were Drew Lambert-Chamberlain, Rylyn Helton, Grayden Edwards (two), Carlena Ramey, Jack Davidson (two), Emily Bennett, Isaac Tipton (two), Gabby Crawford, and Tori Bennett.

Madison County Marlins swimmer Emily Bennett competes in an event during a meet against the Plain City Sharks and Life Time Swim Ohio. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_DSC_0099-1-.jpg Madison County Marlins swimmer Emily Bennett competes in an event during a meet against the Plain City Sharks and Life Time Swim Ohio. The Madison County Marlins’ Zach Kaltenbach swims a butterfly event during a recent meet at the Plain City Aquatic Center. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_DSC_0130.jpg The Madison County Marlins’ Zach Kaltenbach swims a butterfly event during a recent meet at the Plain City Aquatic Center.

By Jeff Gates For The Madison Press

Jeff Gates is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.

