Hoopin’ it up

The London High School Lady Raiders basketball team recently hosted a fundamentals camp for girls entering third through sixth grades and a skills camp for girls entering seventh through ninth grades.

The camp was led by the high school and middle school coaching staffs along with the assistance of the Lady Raiders players.

Campers in third through sixth grades participated in the Lady Red Raiders fundamentals camp. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Resized_20180601_112405.jpg Campers in third through sixth grades participated in the Lady Red Raiders fundamentals camp. Contributed photo Campers in seventh through ninth grades recently participated in the Lady Red Raiders basketball skills camp. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Resized_20180601_153118.jpg Campers in seventh through ninth grades recently participated in the Lady Red Raiders basketball skills camp. Contributed photo