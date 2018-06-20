Hall, Shahs nap HOJGA titles

WALDO — A perfect weather day prevailed for junior golfers at the second Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association (HOJGA) tournament held at Kings Mill’s par-70 golf course Thursday, June 14. The tournament was sponsored by Sims Bros. Recycling and American Legion No. 584 of Marion.

Kameron Hall of Harding won his second HOJGA title with 38-39-77 to lead the 16-18 division, nabbing nine pars and one birdie. Pleasant’s Mason Rinehart and Minoy Shah tied for first in the 13-15 group with 83s. Shah won a playoff on the third hole with a bogey, which placed Rinehart in second place. Dina Shah of Pleasant shot a 39 to top the 12 and under nine-hole round.

Following Hall, Robbie Bean of Olentangy and Justin Brackenridge of Fairbanks shares second with 80s, while Hayes Bentley of Mt. Gilead edged into third with an 81. Brennon Newell of Pleasant carded an 82 for fourth and Zack Herbert of Big Walnut was next with an 84.

Logan Bocsy and Andrew Crowe, both of Fairbanks, fired rounds of 85 and 86 respectively. River Valley’s Talan Monticue shot an 88 and Alexander Crowe’s 89 rounded off the top leaders in the 13-15 division.

Chase Brackenridge of Delaware St. Mary was second in the 12 and under division at 43 and Logan Keller of Galion grabbed third with a 45. Kaden Ottley of Delaware Wyandotte Run and Sam Reynolds of Delaware St. Mary tied for fourth with 46s. Pleasant’s Maura Murphy scored 51 to join top leaders in the youngest class.

The next HOJGA tournament was scheduled to be held at Marysville Golf Course June 20.

For further information and entries, visit the website www.hojga.org or call 740-389-6207.