All-Region lacrosse Pioneers

The Jonathan Alder High School lacrosse team had a successful 2018 season. The Pioneers also had a trio of players pick up significant postseason awards.

The Ohio High School Lacrosse Coaches Association selected Alder’s Nolan Larison (Faceoff Specialist) as a Division II second team All-Region selection.

Declan Costello was selected Honorable Mention All-Region as a Defensive Midfielder and Mason Seum was Ohio High School Lacrosse Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-Region as a Midfielder. Mason also set the single season record for most goals this year with 61.

The Pioneers’ Declan Costello was selected D-II Honorable Mention All-Region as a Defensive Midfielder this spring. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_costello.jpg The Pioneers’ Declan Costello was selected D-II Honorable Mention All-Region as a Defensive Midfielder this spring. Contributed photo Jonathan Alder’s Nolan Larison was a Division II second team All-Region selection. Larison is a Faceoff Specialist. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_larison.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Nolan Larison was a Division II second team All-Region selection. Larison is a Faceoff Specialist. Contributed photo Alder’s Mason Seum was Ohio High School Lacrosse Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-Region as a Midfielder. He scored 61 goals this spring for the Pioneers. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_seum.jpg Alder’s Mason Seum was Ohio High School Lacrosse Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-Region as a Midfielder. He scored 61 goals this spring for the Pioneers. Contributed photo

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.