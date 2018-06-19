All-Region lacrosse Pioneers

The Pioneers’ Declan Costello was selected D-II Honorable Mention All-Region as a Defensive Midfielder this spring.
The Jonathan Alder High School lacrosse team had a successful 2018 season. The Pioneers also had a trio of players pick up significant postseason awards.
The Ohio High School Lacrosse Coaches Association selected Alder’s Nolan Larison (Faceoff Specialist) as a Division II second team All-Region selection.
Declan Costello was selected Honorable Mention All-Region as a Defensive Midfielder and Mason Seum was Ohio High School Lacrosse Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-Region as a Midfielder. Mason also set the single season record for most goals this year with 61.
