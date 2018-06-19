LHS makes camp ‘exciting’

The London High School boys basketball program had over 60 campers last week for its Boys Camp and Little Dribblers Camp.

Campers worked all week on ball handling, passing, shooting, defense, and rebounding drills, while competing in games and other challenges. Both camps were run by the London High School boys basketball coaches and players.

“It was a great turnout and great week of basketball camp,” Red Raiders varsity basketball coach Zach Brown said. “We had lots of youngsters in the gym working on their skills and learning the game of basketball. It is an exciting time for the entire London Basketball Program.”

