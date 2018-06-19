Day named to NCAC Academic Honor Roll

A total of 85 Ohio Wesleyan University student-athletes were named to the North Coast Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll, it was announced by the NCAC.
Of those athletes, senior Ashley Day (Plain City/Jonathan Alder) an outfielder on the Bishops’ softball team was among them.
To be named to the NCAC Academic Honor Roll, one must be at least a sophomore (academically or athletically) on an active roster in a sport sponsored by the conference and hold a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher. A total of 743 student-athletes were named to the NCAC Academic Honor Roll.
OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU