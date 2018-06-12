Tigers earn track medals

DUBLIN – Doubling their pleasure

Each year, the Madison County Special Olympics Track and Field squad works toward two goals – having fun and improving their skills so they are at their very best at the State Games at Ohio State University in June. The Tigers’ Special Olympics program is affiliated with the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The Track Tigers took the opportunity to shine recently at the annual Special Olympics Shamrock Games, held at Dublin Coffman High School.

Five of Madison County’s best led the way; each earning a pair of gold medals. Those athletes were Dominique Gonzalez (50-meter run and softball throw), Sam Elliott (100m walk and softball throw), Titus Smith (50m run and running long jump), Marlyn Zeeck (100m walk and softball throw), and Conner Warnock (100m run and softball throw).

Others who finished first and received individual gold in their events were Chad Burks (running long jump) and Rebecca Bell (25m walk).

Earning silver medals for second place finishes were Nick Dummitt (100m run and shot put), Shawn Engle (100m walk and shot put), Laura Cotton (100m walk), Brian Farris (shot put), and Logan Green (softball throw).

The Tigers added a couple bronze medals by Keith Farris (100m walk), Green (100m run), and Bell (softball throw).

The following athletes earned ribbons for fourth through sixth place finishes – Burks (100m run), Cotton (softball throw), Brian Farris (100m walk), and Keith Farris (softball throw).