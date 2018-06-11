WJ Boosters honor Subway

On June 5, the West Jefferson Athletic Boosters and Administrators honored West Jefferson Subway store owner Jeff Smoot for his continued support of West Jefferson Athletics. They recognized him for his support, dedication, contributions and a commitment to the West Jefferson Local School district. Smoot opened the subway store located at 97 E. Main St. in 1999. He with his family of four, along with their team of employees at the location continue to serve the community. Front row from left are: William Mullett, West Jeff Superintendent and Mitch Daulton, Athletic Director; second row: Roger Jester, Booster treasurer, Shawn Buescher, Dean of students and head football coach, Jeff Smoot, owner of West Jeff Subway, John Brenneman, Booster board member, Jerry Doran, Booster vice president and Dana Farbacher, Booster secretary.

On June 5, the West Jefferson Athletic Boosters and Administrators honored West Jefferson Subway store owner Jeff Smoot for his continued support of West Jefferson Athletics. They recognized him for his support, dedication, contributions and a commitment to the West Jefferson Local School district. Smoot opened the subway store located at 97 E. Main St. in 1999. He with his family of four, along with their team of employees at the location continue to serve the community. Front row from left are: William Mullett, West Jeff Superintendent and Mitch Daulton, Athletic Director; second row: Roger Jester, Booster treasurer, Shawn Buescher, Dean of students and head football coach, Jeff Smoot, owner of West Jeff Subway, John Brenneman, Booster board member, Jerry Doran, Booster vice president and Dana Farbacher, Booster secretary. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Photograph-2-.jpg On June 5, the West Jefferson Athletic Boosters and Administrators honored West Jefferson Subway store owner Jeff Smoot for his continued support of West Jefferson Athletics. They recognized him for his support, dedication, contributions and a commitment to the West Jefferson Local School district. Smoot opened the subway store located at 97 E. Main St. in 1999. He with his family of four, along with their team of employees at the location continue to serve the community. Front row from left are: William Mullett, West Jeff Superintendent and Mitch Daulton, Athletic Director; second row: Roger Jester, Booster treasurer, Shawn Buescher, Dean of students and head football coach, Jeff Smoot, owner of West Jeff Subway, John Brenneman, Booster board member, Jerry Doran, Booster vice president and Dana Farbacher, Booster secretary. Contributed photo