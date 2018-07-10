On behalf of the Madison-Plains Board of Education I would like to take this opportunity to thank our voters for their support of Madison-Plains levy. We are very excited about the future of Madison-Plains and we believe the district can be a force for good to our entire community. In addition to our overarching goal of providing a quality education, we also want to be a district that positively affects property values for everyone while being good stewards of your hard earned tax dollars. The levy campaign provided us with the opportunity to hear direct input from many of the different stakeholders in the district. We will strive to do the very best for each and every student at MP and look forward to the bright future of all students. Again, thank you for your support and Go Eagles!

Mark Mason

School Board President

Mt. Sterling