Let’s have a picnic on the 4th

A club to which my husband Carl and I belong, the Scandinavian Club of Columbus, recently wound up its 82nd year with a traditional midsummer picnic. Midsommar (as it’s called in Sweden) happens in Scandinavia on June 21. Scandinavians (people from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Finland) gather in the evening on the longest day of the year to celebrate the season. They bring food and drink, and flowers and greenery to decorate a maypole, around which old, young and everyone in between dances to songs well known to Scandinavians.

The traditional end to the evening is a roaring bonfire when it’s as dark as it will get in Scandinavia in June. (The sun never sets completely in the summer.)

This tradition has its roots in Viking lore. The first mention of the Midsommar celebration was centuries ago.

As in many other cultures, you can find variations on the same themes at the smorgasbord. Potatoes were and are a staple food, along with pickled herring, brown (or baked) beans, cooked red cabbage, and other fresh seasonal vegetables. This being a Viking tradition, roasted meat is always a part of the feast.

Our midsummer feast was on Saturday, June 23 this year. About 85 of us met at Alum Creek Sailing Club in Delaware County to celebrate. We lucked out with a beautiful evening, a little breeze and wonderful homemade Scandinavian food. We all probably ate too much, but hopefully we danced the calories off.

I have found over the years that most of the food we enjoy at midsummer is just as good — and traditional — at Fourth of July picnics.

Potato salads abound. As it turns out, Danish potato salad is not a creamy (mayonnaise) variety, but there are at least two kinds of potato salad at every Scandinavian gathering of 20 or more. Take this one to a celebration over the Fourth. If you have any to take home and you don’t want it, send it to me.

JANSSON’S TEMPTATION

2 large sweet onions, thinly sliced

1 1/2 ounces butter

6 medium-large red potatoes, peeled and cut matchstick style

16 pickled herring pieces

1 to 1 1/4 cups heavy cream

Saute onions in a large skillet in 1/3 of butter until transparent. Remove onions and layer with potatoes and pieces of herring in a buttered, ovenproof 9 inch square dish, starting and ending with potatoes.

Dot with butter and place in a preheated 350 degree oven for 10 minutes. Pour half of the cream over the potatoes and onions and return to the oven to bake 10 more minutes.

Add the rest of the cream and bake until potatoes are soft about 40 minutes more.

Serve hot.

Linda Conway Eriksson can be reached at lindaconwayeriksson@gmail.com.

