Get comfortable with summer

The heat is flirting with the mid-90s, the sky is a bright white from horizon to horizon, and the air outside feels like the inside of a sauna and it’s barely “officially” summer.

I tell myself that it would be boring to live some place where the weather’s the same all the time and I mostly believe that.

But in the summer when I walk out the door in the morning and it feels like stepping face first into a wet wool blanket or on those frigid, grey winter days when the wind blows hard enough to penetrate layers of clothing topped by a down coat — I have to admit, I am a doubter.

I guess there’s no perfect place to live. Even Hawaii, with its perfect climate and almost perpetual sunshine has an active volcano erupting right now on the Big Island.

So, the vast majority of the world’s population does on a daily basis what we do best, we adapt.

The vagaries of our climate in central Ohio dictate that we must cool and heat our indoor spaces to live comfortably as the seasons change. We change clothing to stay comfortable in temperature extremes. We also eat differently in hot and cold weather. Who wants beef stew when it’s 95 degrees outside?

Summer’s salad time. Simple chicken or tuna salad, green tossed salads, Salade Nicoise, a composed salad, it just tastes better than something heavy and meaty, whether or not you’re of the vegetarian persuasion.

I like a little meat or seafood at a meal, if only for the fact that it sticks to my ribs and satisfies me until time to eat again. A few pieces of chicken or shrimp in a salad are all it takes. For that matter, some beans mixed in will do wonders to keep your appetite in check.

Here’s a summer salad that has it all. It’s easy to prepare ahead of time, and toss to mix just before you’re ready to serve. You can change some ingredients out or add to it to make it to suit yourself and your family.

SUMMER SALAD

10 ounces baby spinach, prewashed

1 head Romaine lettuce, rinsed and blotted dry

2 cups snow peas, strung and halved

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 cup cooked salad shrimp

In a large bowl, mix beans, cilantro, olive oil and vinegar. Chill for several hours.

Just before serving, add spinach, lettuce and snow peas to bean mixture. Toss to coat greens.

Add shrimp (or chicken or crab, suit yourself) and toss to mix completely. Add a dash of salt if desired.

You can make the bean mixture ahead and keep chilled until time to toss and serve.

Serves four to five.

Serve with crusty bread. Add whatever makes it good for you and yours: black olives, avocado, celery, grape tomatoes.

Happy summer.

Linda Conway Eriksson Contributing Columnist

Linda Conway Eriksson can be reached at lindaconwayeriksson@gmail.com.

