• First United Methodist Church, 52 N. Main St., London, will be having Vacation Bible School, from 6-8:15 p.m. Monday, July 16 through Friday, July 20. A free dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. each day. It is for children 3 years old through fifth grade. The theme is Rolling River Rampage. For more information call 740-852-0462, register online at www.londonfumc.org or email fumc52@londonfumc.org.

• Lafayette United Methodist, 1615 Cumberland St., London, will be having Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 16 through Thursday, July 19. The theme is Shipwrecked rescued by Jesus. There will be Bible lessons, snacks, crafts, music, activities, games and more. Venture onto an uncharted island where kids survive and thrive. Anchor kids in the truth that Jesus carries them through life’s storms. It is for children 2-13 years old. For more information and to register call Jenny Robinette at 740-852-4144 or Amanda Fairchild at 614-314-0243.

• Time Lab Vacation Bible School, Discovering Jesus from Eternity Past to Eternity Future, will be held at the Arrowhead Lodge at Choctaw Lake from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 19.

They will be learning about Jesus through experiments (they have bug nets, magnifying glasses, specimen jars and a microscope to help explore the miracles of the world), crafts, songs and games. Lunch will be served. It is open to all children 5-15 years old. You do not have to live at Choctaw Lake to attend.

For more information, contact Pastor Mike Baldwin, Redeemer Free Will Baptist Church, at 937-408-5612 or by email at baldwintomi@yahoo.com with Time Lab in the subject line.

• Sharon Mennonite Church, 7675 Amity Pike, Plain City, will be having Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Sunday, July 22 through Thursday, July 26. It is for children 4 years old through those who have just finished fifth grade. The theme is Son Harvest County Fair. There will be Bible memory verses, stories, crafts, songs, games and snacks. Kids will be learning about Jesus and how to grow the fruit of the Spirit. A short program will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. The children will also be singing at the Sunday morning worship service at 10 a.m. For more information and to register call the church office at 614-873-8290 or visit sharonmennonite.org.

• Cornerstone Church, 8280 Rickard Road, Plain City, will be having Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 23 through Friday, July 27. Join in castaway adventures as they learn about Jesus in Shipwrecked! The program features Bible lessons, crafts, snacks, recreation, and more. It is for children 4-12 years old. For more information call 614-556-9517.

• First Presbyterian Church, 211 Garfield Ave., London, will be having Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 29 through Thursday, Aug. 2 for 3 years old through fifth grade. For more information call 740-852-1215.

• St. John’s Lutheran Church, 380 Keny Blvd., London, will be having Vacation Bible School, Monday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 3. A lite family meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Adult Bible study will be held from 6-8 p.m. For more information call Terri Widen at 614-596-6733.

• Midway Presbyterian Church, 13681 Main St. Southeast (State Route 38), Sedalia, is having Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15 and Thursday, Aug. 16. It is open to children 3-12 years old. The theme is Polar Blast. The public is welcome.

Send your Vacation Bible School news to mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com