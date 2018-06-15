Sometimes old doesn’t mean old

Last week, I wrote on the topic, “Change is inevitable, growth is optional.” The longer we live, the more we realize that is true. Very true! Every minute, every hour, every day, month and year, things around us change. And, if we want to get technical about it, we change too. Our bodies are changing every second that we live. Look in the mirror if you think I am kidding. I bet you will not see the same person you saw 10 years ago. Change is inevitable.

I was thinking about that, this week, while I was reading an online review for an older camera that I own. The camera was manufactured in 2008 and the online review stated that 10 years in camera technology is “ancient.” Ten years is ancient? Isn’t what was good 10 years ago still good today? In many cases, yes. In some cases, no. For some things, the older they get, the better they are. And yet, for other things, the older they get, the older they get.

In the case of this camera, when it was brand new, it sold for $4,999. It was considered a “Pro” camera and had all the bells and whistles that a “Pro” would want/need. When I bought it, a year or so ago, I paid $400 for it and my thoughts were, if it was good enough for a Pro, it’s good enough for me. And guess what? Regardless of what that online review said, it works fine for me and I’m going to keep it.

So, just because something is old, or older, does it mean it’s not worth anything? Just because things change, and change is inevitable, do we throw something away just because it’s been replaced with a “new and improved model?” (Thankfully, Beth is happy with the older model husband she has even after 34 years of marriage and I don’t think she is planning on trading me in on a new model.)

Now, we know that some things do wear out with age. And some things need to be replaced with a newer model. But I can tell you one thing that never needs to be exchanged for a new and improved model and it will never get so old that it will not be relevant. It’s the Word of God — the B.I.B.L.E. The Bible is thousands of years old and it is still relevant for us today. That, to me, is a miracle. How can a book, written thousands of years ago, still have the answer for life today? Here’s the simple answer — because it was inspired by God and written by men who were also inspired by God. God spoke the Word into men’s hearts and minds and the Bible came into existence and yet today, it is still a very effective tool to help us live this life and prepare for the next.

I believe that there is an answer for every question that we have that deals with this life and with the life after.

So, no matter where you are in life, pick up a copy of this beloved book, sit down and ask God to show Himself to you throughout the written pages, and guess what? If we look for Him, we will find Him. Remember this, “God loves you just like you are but He loves you too much to leave you like that.”

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

Pastor Thad Gifford

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London, one mile west of Kirkwood Cemetery. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

