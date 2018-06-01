A divine guarantee

How many times have you purchased something and maybe a few days or even a few weeks after the guarantee or warranty expired, it broke or quit working? That has happened to me more times than I can count. Sometimes, the manufacturer extends grace and still honors the warranty. And then again, sometimes they do not.

Here’s the most amazing thing … if it’s built by human hands, it will break. Or wear out. Or just plain quit. Yet, how many times do we trust in the things of this world? Understand this … the things of this world are temporal. They will not last forever. Even this earth is going to pass away according to the Bible. Nothing will last forever.

Many people place their trust in material things. I now laugh out loud when the “gold” commercials come on TV. They encourage us to “place our trust in gold because gold has never lost its value — it has always been worth something.” I’m not a Prepper or a “last days” type of person who is stock piling food and water, but here is something to think about. If you were faced with survival after a major catastrophe, how would a bar of gold taste? Or maybe a gold coin? Would you like your peanut butter and jelly on a silver bar or gold bar? One day, even gold will be useless. Diamonds will be too. And any other natural resources of this earth, save water and air and food. Don’t put your trust in gold or silver or oil or gas or anything else this world has to offer. Instead, we are told to place our trust in the things of God.

Matthew 6:33 tells us to seek God first and the things necessary for every day life will be given to us. What that means is we are to obey His instructions for us and do whatever He asks us to do. By doing so, we will allow Him to be able to help us when we need His help whether it be hardships, suffering, or times of ease. I am not talking about living a sinless life, but rather, we have the desire to live in God’s will and become more like His Son, Jesus Christ, every day.

When we make a commitment to Him, the Lord promises (guarantee/warranty) to be there for us. He then has the full responsibility to provide the things that we need. It doesn’t mean that He will give us everything that we ask for, but it does mean that He knows our needs and He will be faithful to provide for those needs.

See God has a plan for every person who will trust Him with their lives. And the spiritual benefits of living for Him are fantastic, while we live in this world, but they are also fantastic in the world to come. He tells us to lay up our treasures in Heaven where they can’t be stolen, or where they will not rust, or where they will not fade away. And the great thing about God is He cannot lie. So that means, when He tells us something and we take Him at His word, we have His eternal guarantee that will never expire.

So even though each day will have its own troubles, you can rest in the faithfulness of our Heavenly Father and trust Him to keep His word. And that beats any guarantee this world has to offer.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

Pastor Thad Gifford Contributing Columnist

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London, one mile west of Kirkwood Cemetery. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

