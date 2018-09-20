Following are the real estate transactions from the Madison County Recorders Office.

Warranty Deeds

Tuesday, Aug. 14

• Huntington National Bank to Secretary of Hud, Lot No. 25 and Vacant Alley and Lot No. 26, Jones, and Lot No. 22 and Vacant Alley, Greggs, in West Jefferson, fee exempt.

• Carl Wesley Byerly and Thayer J. Byerly to Carl Wesley Byerly, 1.6259 acre, in Monroe Township, fee exempt.

• Carl Wesley Byerly and Thayer J. Byerly to Carl Wesley Byerly, 0.1535 acre, in Monroe Township, fee exempt.

• Carl Wesley Byerly and Thayer J. Byerly to Shui Nan Chuang Trustee, Chiou Jeu Chuang and Chuang Trust, 119.9656 acres and is 120.00 acres, in Monroe Township, fee $3,780.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

• Joanna Sadler to Caitlin A.S. Hensley, Part Lot No. 12, Toland, in London, fee $231.90.

• Huntington National Bank to Stephen Fulton, Lot Numbers 265 and 266, Choctaw Lake, Map 2, in Somerford Township, fee $569.

• Kevin Summers and Diana K. Summers to Kevin Summers, 154.63 acres and is 154.3823 acres, in Stokes Township, fee exempt.

Thursday, Aug. 16

• Danny L. Townsend to Randy F. Redding, Lot No. 2, Artech, in Midway, fee $36.

• Chara Calendine and Jeffrey Calendine to David T. Hartman and Getena E. Hartman, Lot No. 8, Richardson, in Pleasant Township, fee $399.

• Richard P. Russell Jr. and Mildred Russell to Terri L. Stahl and John W. Stahl III, Lot No. 920, Choctaw Lake Subdivision, in Somerford Township, fee $879.

• Marcus L. Vest and Sandi C. Golden Vest to Christopher J. Wright and Krislynn I. Wright, 0.5477 acre, in London, fee $816.

• Jerry N. Bales to Steven M. Bonk, Lot No. 9, Lincoln Square, in London, fee $324.

• Mark A. Bentley and Misty Dawn Garrabrant, Lot No. 25, Westwood, in Mt. Sterling, fee $351.

Friday, Aug. 17

• Charlene R. Wilson to Randy Busby, Lot No. 37, London Terrace, Section 3, in London, fee $330.

• Lorraine Baugess to Patricia Ann Baugess, 0.476 acre, in West Jefferson, 1/4th interest, fee exempt.

• Orange Capital Funding LLC to Michael New, 0.34 acre and is 0.3315 acre, in South Solon, fee $55.50.

• M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Christopher C. Conklin and Chelsea L. Noble, Lot No. 15, Darby Fields, in Plain City, fee $974.40.

Monday, Aug. 20

• Wilmington Savings Fund and Christiana Trust to Reo Acquisition I LLC, Lot No. 7, Newport, in Paint Township, fee exempt.

• Reo Acquisition I LLC to Timberhaven LLC, Lot No. 7, Newport, in Paint Township, fee $135.60.

• Carl A. Smith and Dorothy M. Smith to Alevia J. Durban Trustee and Smith Keystone Preservation Trust, 7.553 acre, in Jefferson Township, fee exempt.

• Richard B. Ackley and Mary F. Ackley to Jonathan A. Ackley and Molly J. Homan, Lot No. 6, Deer Run Farms, 1.734 acre, in Deercreek Township, fee exempt.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

• M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Wesley D. Brown and Jessica R. Brown, Lot No. 13, Darby Fields, Section 1, in Plain City, fee $908.40.

• M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Daniel L. Whisner Jr. and Melissa A. Whisner, Lot No. 22, Darby Fields, Section 1, in Plain City, fee $1,006.20.

• James N. Underhill and Sharon L. Underhill to James M. Underhill Trustee, Sharon L. Underhill Trustee and Underhill Revocable Living Trust, Unit 22, London Village Condos, in London, fee exempt.

• Huntington National Bank to Secretary of Hud, 0.18 acre plus Vacant Alley and is 0.1910 acre, in London, fee exempt.

• Robert S. Davenport and Therese M. Davenport to Jermaine R. Jones, Lot No. 2, Thomas, in London, fee $256.80.

• Hines Real Estate LLC to Torrey A. Martin, 0.267 acre, in London, fee $351.

• Rachel A. Kimbler to Joe Mullins, Lot No. 22, Farrar, in London, fee $87.

• Federal National Mortgage and Fannie Mae to JDUB Enterprises LLC, Lot Numbers 39 and 40, Rainey, in London, fee exempt.

• SHT Property LLC to CMA Service LLC, Part Lot No. 2, Cowling, in London, fee $195.

• Michelle M. Hostetler and Eric Beckley to Aaron P. Miller Trustee, 3.5001 acre, in Monroe Township, fee exempt.

• Minner Building LLC to USA Investment Group LP, Lot No. 24, in London, fee $1,065.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

• Wayne G. Wills and Dinah E. Wills to Charles R. Wobig and Lori A. Wobig, 6.685 acres, in Pleasant Township, and 1.441 acre, in Mt. Sterling, fee $960.

• Jacqueline A. Groves to Marjorie Milan, Lot No. 19, Chevington Place, Section 1, in London, fee $494.70.

Thursday, Aug. 23

• Robert Nathan Dorn and Natalie N. Dorn to NP Dodge Jr. Trustee, 3.6040 acres, in Range Township, fee $1,245.

• NP Dodge Jr. Trustee to Trace N. Baird and Kaitlyn R. Baird, 3.6040 acres, in Range Township, fee $1,245.

• John W. Long to John W. Long and Rhonda K. Long, 2.0 acres, in Fairfield Township, fee exempt.

• Thomas O’Rock and Kathy O’Rock to Aaron Kirkbridge, Lot No. 89, Lot No. 39, Lot No. 88 and Vacant Alley, in Summerford, fee exempt.

• M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Robert Skruck and Donna Skruck, Lot No. 14, Darby Fields, in Plain City, fee $887.10.

• M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Anbo Wang and Xiangroung, Lot No. 14, Darby Fields, in Plain City, fee $776.40.

• M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Michelle M. Hudak and Brett D. Glass, Lot No. 18, Darby Fields, in Plain City, fee $933.30.

• M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Jonathan T. Janning and Emily M. Janning, Lot No. 12, Darby Fields, in Plain City, fee $917.70.

• Jeffrey S. Beasley and Katie E. Beasley to Igor V. Gorodyuk, Lot No. 120, Hidden Creek, 3.338 acres, in Jefferson Township, fee $309.

• Todd J. Parker, Amy L. Phillips and Amy L. Parker to Robert S. Ragan and Karen Ragan, 5.0 acres, in Jefferson Township, fee $915.

Monday, Aug. 27

• Rylee Ltd. to Kyleen R. Garcia and Luis Garcia, Part Lot No. 32, in London, fee 396.

Survivorship Deeds

Tuesday, Aug. 14

• Richard M. Baughn to Richard M. Baughn and Julie Ann Gaskin, 20.742 acres, in Paint Township, fee exempt.

• Robert L. Butts III and Jasmine K. Butts to Jacob T. Rutter and Brittney Rutter, 0.24 acre, in London, fee $483.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

• Enoch Eichorn and Leanna C. Eichorn to Gideon Eichorn and Leanna C. Eichorn, 2.9068 acres, in Darby Township, fee $480.

• Robert D. King to Dale Woolridge and Veronica F. Mascret, Lot Numbers 96 and 97, Choctaw Lake, Map 1, in Somerford Township, fee $540.

• Aaron P. Nation and Casey A. Nation to Adrean A. Jones and Daniel E. Jones, Lot No. 120, Chevington, in London, fee $675.

Monday, Aug. 6

• Ronald Winn to Stephen W. Veigel II and Gina M. Veigel, Lot No. 71, Village of Plain City 4, in Plain City, fee $776.40.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

• Bowshier Builders LLC to John W. Bowshier and Carla D. Bowshier, 0.986 acre, in Jefferson Township, fee exempt.

Thursday, Aug. 23

• Richard E. Parsons Trustee, Richard E. Parsons Trust, Laura A. Parsons Trust and Laura A. Parsons Trustee to Richard E. Parsons and Laura A. Parsons, Lot No. 700, Choctaw Lake Subdivision, in Somerford Township, fee exempt.

Quit Claim Deeds

Thursday, Aug. 16

• Velma A. Walters to David A. Walters and Sandra E. Walters, Lot No. 76, London Village, in London, fee exempt.

Friday, Aug. 17

• Julia A. Skidmore and Gregg E. Lambert to Julia A. Skidmore and Gregg E. Lambert, Lot No. 132, Merrimans Second, in West Jefferson, fee exempt.

• Donna Richards and Donna L. Richards Living Trust to Donna L. Richards Trustee, Lot No. 3, Murray No. 2, in West Jefferson, fee exempt.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

• Aaron P. Miller Trustee to Michelle M. Hostetler, 3.5001 acre, in Monroe Township, fee exempt.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

• Samantha Young Dinsmore to Kyle Young, Lot No. 22, Amherst Meadows, Section 4, in London, transfer not necessary.

Thursday, Aug. 23

• Richard E. Parsons and Laura A. Parsons to Richard E. Parsons Trustee, Richard E. Parsons Trust, Laura A. Parsons Trust and Laura A. Parsons Trustee, Lot No. 700, Choctaw Lake Subdivision, in Somerford Township, fee exempt.

Monday, Aug. 27

• Wayne C. Holland and Carmen R. Holland to Erica Holland Trustee and Holland Irrevocable Heritage Trust, 35.94 acres, in Oak Run Township, fee exempt.

Certificate of Transfer

Tuesday, Aug. 14

• William Edward Dunston, William E. Dunston and William Dunston to Mary Jane Dunston and Mary Dunston, 1.176 acre and 0.686 acre, in Range Township, fee exempt.

Friday, Aug. 17

• Michael A. Baugess Estate to Margaret P. Baugess, 0.476 acre, in West Jefferson, 1/4th interest, fee exempt.

• Michael A. Baugess Estate to Lorraine Baugess, 0.476 acre, in West Jefferson, 1/4th interest, fee exempt.

• Patricia A. Baugess Estate to Vicki L. Baugess, 0.476 acre, in West Jefferson, 1/4th interest, fee exempt.

Thursday, Aug. 23

• Grace E. Griffin to Grace E. Hix and Robert H. Hix Jr., Part Lot 1, Gould and Weldon, in London, fee exempt.