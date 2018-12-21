What’s a great way to spread holiday cheer?

London’s Tessa Cavey, a fifth grader and spelling bee champion, wanted to make sure all the kids in London had a special Christmas this year.

“I have helped with the Ronald McDonald House in the past but wanted to do something nice locally,” said Cavey. When she came up with the idea to do a toy drive, she approached fifth grade teacher Mr. Chad Reeser. They decided to get the fifth grade Power 380 Leadership Group involved and the idea took off.

The Power 380 Leadership Group sprang into action and started the toy drive by asking all of the London Elementary students to donate new toys. They were very happy with the support they received and all of the toys they were able to collect. When all of the members of Power 380 were asked why they did this, it was a consensus that they wanted to make sure all the kids woke up with presents under the tree on Christmas morning.