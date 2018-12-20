The petition that seeks to join Plain City with the City of Columbus for water services is moving forward with some changes.

The document was amended to only include land in the village corporation limits and Madison County properties.

Earlier this year, the village was in talks with Columbus to have the city’s water services extend west. In order for the petition to move forward to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the village, City of Columbus, Madison County Commissioners and Union County Commissioners had to sign off. Commissioners in Union County were against the proposal so the boundaries were reworked to only include Madison County.

“We amended the petition to include a couple of changes: the service area would be Plain City and Madison County only and we would have to follow certain environmental restrictions,” said Plain City Village Administrator Nathan Cahall.

If the services are granted to the proposed area, as many as 11,000 single family homes could be accommodated by the new system in the next 20 years. This raises some concerns with the Darby Creek Association on added pressure to the Darby Creek Watershed.

“We would have boundaries in place to protect the creek,” Cahall said. “If this were to go through, it would actually shut down our current water plant.”

The plan would be for Columbus to extend services to areas in Darby and Canaan Townships east of the village to Kileville (Franklin County line), south to Price-Hilliards Road and west to Amish Road. The boundary to the north would be the county line or roughly the Route 161 corridor.

Columbus would run lines into the area and the village would buy its water and sewer from Columbus, outsourcing the water/wastewater treatment to the city while the village would handle the normal utility functions.

The Madison County Commissioners have signed off and the petition will then go before Plain City council on Jan. 14. From there Columbus will send the petition back to the Ohio EPA for final approval.