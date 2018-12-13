A female student from Madison-Plains was taken into custody Wednesday morning for allegedly scrawling bomb threats on a bathroom wall at Jonathan Alder twice in a week.

The unnamed juvenile is charged with felony inducing panic since the incidents occurred on the grounds of a school.

The first incident occurred Dec. 7 and sparked an evacuation of the high school, located at 9200 U.S. 42, south of Plain City.

Alder Superintendent Gary Chapman said a message threatening a bomb in the building was discovered just before noon on a girls’ restroom wall.

That discovery led Chapman to order an evacuation. Students were moved to the nearby athletic field and loaded into buses as a measure against the cold weather.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies and Plain City police officers responded. Along with principal Michael Aurin, they checked the building and found no explosives. A sheriff’s report said the building was cleared at 2 p.m. and classes resumed.

A similar incident was thwarted on Dec. 12 when a threatening message was again discovered on the wall of the same girls’ restroom prior to the start of morning classes.

Because the message was not there on the previous school day, officials knew it was written late on Dec. 11 or very early on Dec. 12.

By comparing footage from a hallway video camera that was captured prior to both scares, they were able to narrow the list of suspects to one, Deputy Kelly Sparks said.

If convicted of the second-degree felony, the student could be confined to the Department of Youth Services for at least a year.

In an unrelated, but similar incident, Tolles Career & Technical Center at 7877 U.S. 42, South, Plain City, was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was found written on a restroom wall. Authorities are reviewing hallway video tape from the location and the incident remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.