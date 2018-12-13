Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Matthew A. Williams has been selected 2018 Dispatcher of the Year at the West Jefferson Post.

The selection of Dispatcher Williams, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2018 at West Jefferson Post. Fellow officers stationed at West Jefferson Post chose Dispatcher Williams based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Dispatcher Williams is now in contention for the District and State Dispatcher of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Dispatcher Williams joined the Highway Patrol in 2013 and has served at the West Jefferson Post. Originally from Washington Court House and a graduate of Washington Court House High School, Dispatcher Williams graduated from the Ohio State University. Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include: 2014 West Jefferson Post Dispatcher of the Year, 2015 West Jefferson Post Dispatcher of the Year, 2016 West Jefferson Post Dispatcher of the Year, and 2017 West Jefferson Post Dispatcher of the Year.