Troopers from the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating a three vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 2:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec, 12.

The crash occurred on US Route 42 north of Old US 42 in Deer Creek Township, Madison County. A White, 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling northbound on US 42, driven by 63 year old Michael M. Michael, of London. A Silver 2009 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on US 42, driven by 55 year old David E. Flowers, also of London, followed by a White 2018 Ford Explorer driven by 32 year old Justin L. Whitehead of Springfield. Michael drove left of center striking Flowers head-on. Whitehead drove to the right side of the roadway attempting to avoid both vehicles and was also struck by Michael. The vehicle driven by Michael rolled over coming to rest on its side partially off the roadway. The vehicle driven by Whitehead drove off the right side of the roadway coming to rest in the ditch. The vehicle driven by Flowers came to rest on the roadway. Michael was taken by Med-Flight to the Ohio State University Hospital. Whitehead was transported by Madison County EMS to Madison Health. David E. Flowers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County EMS, Med-Flight, Madison County Coroner’s Office, The Ohio Department of Transportation and C&C towing.