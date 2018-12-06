The 2018 Union County 4-H Leadership Banquet was held on Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Der Dutchman Restaurant in Plain City. Approximately 180 advisors, camp counselors, junior fair board members, senior 4-H members and parents and guests were in attendance to celebrate the accomplishments of our volunteers and youth leaders. Banquet meals were sponsored by the Union Rural Electric Cooperative.

Among those recognized were Junior Fair Board Members, Camp Counselors and Cloverbud Camp Counselors who led activities at 4-H Camp, Cloverbud Day Camp and the Union County and Richwood Fairs. Additionally, 4-H Advisors, Horse Council, and the 4-H Advisory Council were recognized for their support of the 4-H Program. 4-H Members who are currently high school seniors were also recognized for their time in 4-H.

Two teens were recognized as the Outstanding 4-H members for 2018; Mackenzie Abbati, from Hoof Beats 4-H Club, and Shelby Jones from Kindhearted 4-H Club.

Marcia Dreiseidel was recognized for 25 years serving as an advisor with the 3 P’s 4-H Club.

The evening was closed with a “Dollar Auction.” Several items were auctioned off for sale with proceeds going towards helping “Reno” the cabin roofs at 4-H Camp Clifton. The auction raised enough money to replace one roof plus a partial of another roof.