Check out these upcoming programs taking place at the Plain City Public Library:

LEGO Club – Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Build and create with us at the LEGO Building Club! For ages 12 & under. No registration is required.

Holiday Family Storytime – Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Visit the library for an interactive holiday-themed Storytime featuring stories, rhymes, songs, dancing, and a craft. Ages 6 and under and their families. This is a one-time session. No registration is required.

IMake: Paper Circuit Greeting Cards – Wednesday, Dec. 12 from 3:15-4:30 p.m. Drop in and create a light-up greeting card using copper tape, LED lights and a coin cell battery. We’ll cover STEM topics electricity, circuitry, and creativity. No registration is required.

Visit www.plaincitylib.org or contact the library at 614-873-4912 for more information about library programming. The Plain City Public Library is located at 305 W Main St.