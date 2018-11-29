COLUMBUS — Provisional statistics released show this Thanksgiving holiday travel season was the safest since 1991. During the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, Nov. 21, at midnight until Sunday, Nov. 25, at 11:59 p.m., six people were killed in six fatal crashes.

The six fatalities ties a record set in 1991 for the safest Thanksgiving holiday weekend. In 2015 and 2016 there were nine fatalities, while in 1992, 1996, 1997 and 2001 there were 10.

“We are always pleased to see a decrease in lives lost on Ohio’s roadways,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “However, we can’t settle until the number of fatalities is zero. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is committed to keeping you and your family safe on our roads, every day and every night.”

During the five-day reporting period, troopers arrested 502 drivers for operating a vehicle while impaired, made 257 drug arrests and issued 1,538 safety belt violations.

A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/Thanksgiving2018.pdf.