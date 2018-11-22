COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a California man after a traffic stop in Madison County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 250 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $1.2 million.

On Monday, Nov. 19, at 12:19 p.m., troopers stopped a 2017 Penske truck with Indiana registration for a speed violation on Interstate 70. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Benjamin Malugani, 23, from Willits, Calif., was incarcerated in the Tri-County Regional Jail and charged with possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.