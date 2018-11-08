The London City School District met in regular session on Tuesday.

The meeting began with a special recognition for senior Mallorie Collwell. Aside from excelling in the classroom, Mallorie earned numerous All MSL honors and state recognition in basketball and volleyball. Mallorie recorded her 1,000 career “dig” this season and fittingly was recognized at the meeting alongside her coach, Darryl Eades. Eades was presented a lifetime athletic pass for his contributions during his 21 year coaching career at the London City School District. Eades served as the head volleyball coach for the last 19 years, during which time he compiled a record of 245 wins and 139 losses. His teams won six league championships including a run of 50 straight league victories between 2014 and 2017. Eades’ teams qualified for districts four seasons and finished as district runner-up three times. During his illustrious career, he also earned OHSAA Central District Coach of the Year honors. Both Mallorie and Coach Eades were recognized and thanked for their contributions to the district.

During the school spotlight, LHS Principal Michael Browning highlighted students currently enrolled in the district’s Computer Science class. The introductory course is the first in a series of courses launched as part of a STEM pathway at LHS this year. As part of the spotlight, freshman Sage Hewit and Kyle Cox, along with sophomore Alexis Zabloudil and junior Stephen Rausch shared some of their coding projects with the board.

During public participation, Todd Boyd thanked the board for adding stipends for several related arts teachers, who are members of the Building Leadership Teams. Mr. Brown thanked Mr. Boyd and the Band Boosters for helping to beautify the band trailer. Mr. Hohman mentioned that he has helped to raise $18,500 in advertisements on the band trailer and donations to help offset the cost of band uniforms, which were purchased this summer.

A few highlights of board discussion included:

During his superintendent remarks, District Superintendent, Lou Kramer, shared with the board the updated enrollment report and five year projection. The district has grown 5.7 percent in enrollment over the last five years and is expected to grown almost 2 percent over the next five. Kramer cautioned the board that the report was conservative and reasoned that it was difficult based on district enrollment trends to predict a large influx of students at this time. It was noted, however, that enrollment could be higher than predicted if rising housing and open enrollment trends continue. A copy of the district’s enrollment report can be found here.

Finally, Kramer applauded the LHS football team, which plays in the second round of the state playoffs on Saturday against Clinton Massie.

• A few highlights of other board action included:

• Increased appropriations to fix the elementary gym floor;

• Approved 21 revised district policies as part of a final reading;

• Approved several routine personnel recommendations.

The next regular meeting of the board of education is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 11 in room 311 of London High School.