The Village of West Jefferson is moving forward on a number of land acquisitions.

At their regular council meeting Monday, village council voted to accept the petition for annexation of 205.514 acres of land on U.S. 40. Council also voted to rezone the land from residential to a PCD, or Planned Commerce District after holding a public hearing on the matter.

“This land is part of Project Maple, an industrial addition to the warehouse across from the spot where Amazon will be,” said Mayor Ray Martin. “It’s 831,000 square feet and the project will bring 400 jobs to the area.”

At this stage, the village has still not publicly said what Project Maple is but that it is moving forward smoothly.

Also part of the public hearing was the rezoning of 394.338 acres of land known as “The Sky Ranch Property” on U.S. 40 from A-1 Agriculture to PMU, or a Planned Mixed Use District. The rezoning was approved by council but there was expressed opposition from John Gleason, an attorney with PorterWright in Columbus, who has attended several village council meetings and expressed interest in the project going on at the eastern side of the village.

The village has also started negotiations with Jefferson Local Schools to acquire land currently owned by the school district. Garrett Park and land at the site of the former high school and middle school are part of the agreement which would get added to the village’s park district.

“We’re in the process of talking money now and once we work out a deal, it will be taken to council for a vote,” Martin said.

In other meeting action Monday:

• The village started No-Shave November as a way to raise money for the annual Shop with a Cop event.

• Council approved a resolution amending the boundaries of the West Jefferson Northern Community Reinvestment Area.

• Council discussed the work being done by the Ohio Contractors Association (OCA) to connect the Converse Park area to the downtown area. Mayor Martin said the OCA members, including Buckeye Ready Mix in West Jefferson and nearly a dozen other companies, were using grant money to pour and finish concrete free of charge for sidewalks that will connect the two areas.

• The village made the annual donation of $1,500 to Christmas in the Park.