Here is a list of results from Tuesday’s election in Madison County:

Jefferson Local School District

For the tax: 1,685

Against the tax: 909

City of London

For the tax levy: 1,296

Against the tax levy: 1,576

Village of Midway

For the tax levy: 68

Against the tax levy: 12

Local Liquor Option LONDON 1-B

Yes: 551

No: 217

Range Township

For the tax levy: 244

Against the tax levy: 116

Darby Township – Current Expenses

For the tax levy: 888

Against the tax levy: 531

Darby Township – Cemetery

For the tax levy: 933

Against the tax levy: 512

Paint Township

For the tax levy: 171

Against the tax levy: 63