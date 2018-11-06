Here is a list of results from Tuesday’s election in Madison County:
Jefferson Local School District
For the tax: 1,685
Against the tax: 909
City of London
For the tax levy: 1,296
Against the tax levy: 1,576
Village of Midway
For the tax levy: 68
Against the tax levy: 12
Local Liquor Option LONDON 1-B
Yes: 551
No: 217
Range Township
For the tax levy: 244
Against the tax levy: 116
Darby Township – Current Expenses
For the tax levy: 888
Against the tax levy: 531
Darby Township – Cemetery
For the tax levy: 933
Against the tax levy: 512
Paint Township
For the tax levy: 171
Against the tax levy: 63