The much discussed London fire levy was voted down.

After months of meetings and often heated discussions at city council meetings, London voters decided against the levy which would help fund the city’s fire department following a session from the Madison County Emergency Medical District.

There were 1,296 votes for the levy and 1,576 against it. London mayor, Pat Closser said he’s disappointed with the results but confident the city will move forward.

“I wish that the levy would have passed but the City of London is still going to be able to run Emergency Medical Services, beginning Jan. 1, 2019,” he said in a statement. “I have all the confidence in my administration, our citizens and especially our Fire and EMS Department, and am certain that we will be able to pass this levy in the future.”

