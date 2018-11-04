Madison County citizens with disabilities are very active in their community. Tuesday will be no exception. Penny Powers, Ginger Shaw, Whitney Shoaf, and Marlyn Zeeck went through training conducted by Madison County Board of Election Director Tim Ward on Nov. 2 at MATCO Services. They will be working at the polls at both West Jefferson High School and London High School this Election Day, Nov. 6. Among their duties will be as greeters and distributing the security/privacy sleeves for voters’ ballots. In addition to being served by MATCO, the individuals are also served by Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities. On hand to celebrate the training were from left, front row: Zeeck, Powers, Shoaf and Shaw. Back row, from left: Director Ward, MATCO CEO Van Viney and MCBDD Superintendent Susan Thompson.