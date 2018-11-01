It’s time for hoops and Handel.

Longtime Madison County music teacher Teri Gray has a pair of special singing opportunities in store for the December holiday season, and she is inviting local youth and adults to take part.

Currently a worship leader at Scioto Ridge United Methodist Church (SRUMC) in Hilliard, Gray is forming what she hopes are two sizable choirs – one to sing the National Anthem at the Harlem Globetrotters game at the Schottenstein Center on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m., and the other to perform the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah” at SRUMC on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Gray is inviting anyone interested – but particularly individuals who have sang in any of her school and/or church vocal ensembles over the past four decades.

Rehearsal schedules exist for both unique events, and can be obtained by contacting Gray at muzakteach@yahoo.com. The rehearsals will take place at SRUMC, located at 4343 Dublin Road in Hilliard.