Children will get to experience voting at the London Public Library. Beginning Monday, Nov. 5, patrons can vote for their favorite book characters. The first round of voting consists of 10 candidates for younger readers and 10 candidates for older readers. Children will be able to vote in the primaries from Monday, Nov. 5 through Saturday, Nov. 17.

The field will be narrowed down to four candidates each through the results of the primaries. Voting for these characters in the general election will run from Nov. 19 through Nov. 30. Each child who votes will receive small prizes. They will also get their name entered into a drawing for a chance to win a book of their choice by one of the favorite characters.

Stop by the library today to see who is on the ballot, start reading their books to get to know the candidates, and then cast your votes beginning Nov. 5.