Burying the Bicentennial Time Capsule will have to wait another week.

Members of the Plain City Historical Society had planned for the burial to be Thursday, Nov. 1 but the dreary late-October, early-November weather had other plans.

“We’ve wanted to do this a number of times but the conditions have to be right for the burial and sealing process,” said Annabelle Tuller, PCHS treasurer. “We don’t want people opening a mess in 25 years.”

Packing up

PCHS members have been hard at work preparing the items given to them by residents for inclusion in the capsule. Items range from books and movies to t-shirts and toys.

“We’re glad to have a variety of items from all ages,” said Karen Vance, PCHS vice president. One of the items in the capsule is a photo album which includes pictures of local businesses, buildings and people.

“Who knows what kind of changes can come in 25 years. The village might look completely different,” Vance said. “This way we’ll have a record.”

Other items include newspapers, a bag of favorite toys and a laptop computer containing recorded interviews from current historical society members.

“We hope this will be accessible in the future,” Vance said. “There will be video messages from those who put this together.”

The items will be vacuum sealed in bags and stored in the vault at Pastime Park, after which a large piece of slate will be placed over top the vault.

Opening the time capsule

“We hope everything comes back to us — to the historical society,” Vance said. “That’s the goal.” A date will be picked for the possible uncovering of the time capsule and will be put on the plaque that will be located on the vault.

“Hopefully the historical society is still around,” Vance said. The tentative date for the opening is July 4, 2043. “We also hope people decide to do it again.”

Those who open the time capsule will be a slightly different resident than the ones who bury it. As of 2018, Plain City is still designated a village; however, the population growth will push it to the designation of city by the next census. So those who open the time capsule will no longer be village residents, they will have been 23-year residents of the City of Plain City.

Making history

“We’re very pleased with the turnout we had; we’ve been working on this for a while,” Vance said. “We hope that this is something that encourages people to stay involved in our community.”

Although the 200th birthday is a notable milestone, this is not the first time the village has buried a time capsule.

“We recently dug up a time capsule in Bicentennial Park that was buried there in 1968 in a Tupperware container for the 150th birthday,” she said. “Everything in it was mush.”

There is another known time capsule in the village located in the cornerstone of the Methodist Church which was added in the early 1900s.

The date for the Bicentennial Time Capsule burial has been moved to next Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. in Pastime Park in Plain City, weather permitting. Residents are encourage to come and support the event.