The Madison-Plains High School Golden Eagles Marching Band have once again made its nest at the top of the peak.

With a superior rating (highest possible) at the recent Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Marching Band Finals, MPHS can count themselves among the top instrumental groups in the state. The finals were held on Oct. 27 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

“The band’s goal was to play with a good balanced sound, like a “concert band on wheels” with strong musicality, and they did it,” said MPHS Band Director Renee Hostetler. “We have been striving to pay attention to detail, make good music, and have fun while doing it.”

Bands qualify for state finals by participating in sanctioned events held throughout September and October. The groups are given scores by judges, and if those scores fall within certain perimeters, they are rewarded with the opportunity to be adjudicated at the state level. Among the areas focused on by judges are music, general effect, and percussion.

This is the eighth consecutive year that MPHS has qualified for state, and the second consecutive year they have earned a superior at state under Hostetler.

The 44-member band (which includes six guard and eight percussion), presented their show entitled “Canons.” It features the songs “Canon in D” by Johann Pachelbel, “Canon, K. 321” by Wolfgang Mozart, “Cannonball” by Damien Rice, and concluding with Tchaikovsky’s famed “1812 Overture.”

Soloists during the show include Dani Breen (flute), Rhyan Goodman (colorguard), Zach Holland (trumpet), Gavin Jones (mellophone), Nicholas Nye (trumpet), Auburn Pierce (colorguard), and Ken Shafer (trumpet).

Madison-Plains started their competition season at Grove City in September. At that contest they received the following recognition: Outstanding Soloist Class C, Outstanding Percussion Class C, Outstanding Auxiliary Class C, First Place Band Class C, Grand Champion Class B/C. OMEA assigns class designations for marching bands according to school enrollment.

They qualified at their next competition, in October at Teays Valley. In addition to a superior rating, they also earned First Place Band Class C and Class B/C Grand Champion.

Competition at Hilliard Bradley (Outstanding Percussion Class C, Outstanding Auxiliary Class C, Second Place Band Class C, Superior Rating) and Thomas Worthington (First Place Percussion Class C, First Place Guard Class C, First Place Band Class C, Superior Rating) followed as they fine-tuned prior to their State Finals appearance.